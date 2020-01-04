(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed over the phone the international and regional situation following the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sergey Lavrov a few minutes ago discussed over the phone the development of the situation in the region and in the world after the killing of general Qasem Soleimani," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Lavrov offered his condolences over Soleimani's death.