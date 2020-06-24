UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Mocks Pompeo For Making Misleading Claim Amid Push For Extended Iran Arms Ban

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Zarif Mocks Pompeo for Making Misleading Claim Amid Push for Extended Iran Arms Ban

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday pointed to a glaring flaw in his US counterpart's estimates of how far Tehran would be able to send it jets if the UN arms embargo on it lapsed this fall.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a map on Twitter claiming that Europe and Asia could be in Iran's crosshairs if it bought "highly lethal" fighters like Russia's SU-30 and China's J-10 once the arms ban expired on October 18.

In turn, Zarif cited the map's legend that said that the given ranges ” going as far as Germany and India ” were maximum distances covered during a "one-way flight only.

" A jet's maximum range is the distance it can fly for the amount of fuel onboard.

"SecPompeo is so desperate to mislead the world that he claims come October, Iran will purchase fighter aircraft. And then send them off to the limits of their ONE-WAY ranges. Perhaps he could also say how they would fly back to Iran having exhausted their fuel," Zarif tweeted.

The UN arms embargo was to be lifted five years after the 2015 nuclear deal took effect, although Pompeo said the US would not let this happen. The Russian and Chinese foreign ministers said in separate letters to the UN chief that keeping sanctions on Iran past October was not part of the deal.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Iran Russia Europe China Twitter Nuclear Germany Tehran October 2015 Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

7 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

7 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabiaâ€™s ..

7 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

22 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

22 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.