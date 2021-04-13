UrduPoint.com
Zarif On New EU Sanctions Against Iran: I Hope Common Sense Will Prevail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The European Union has little time left to save the nuclear deal with Iran, it should make some gestures of goodwill, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, commenting on the new sanctions.

"The EU has very little time left to return to compliance with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

On the other hand, if this opportunity is lost, trouble will come. Therefore, I hope that common sense will prevail in the EU ... They must return to gestures of goodwill, to gestures aimed at protecting human rights ... They must think about their image, the EU must know that they are not ' the moral top'," Zarif said at a press conference, held after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

