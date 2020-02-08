Zarif, Pedersen Meet in Iran to Discuss Syria in Light of Idlib Escalation - Tehran

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif received UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Arab republic in light of the rise in tensions in Idlib, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

Zarif told Pedersen that the Syrian crisis could be only resolved by political means and reaffirmed Iran's readiness to cooperate on this issue provided that the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Syria were respected.

The UN envoy, who facilitates the work of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva, briefed Zarif about the course of political settlement.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months amid continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in the region. It further deteriorated this week after Turkish military officers came under fire of the Syrian government forces in Idlib.