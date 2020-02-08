UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif, Pedersen Meet In Iran To Discuss Syria In Light Of Idlib Escalation - Tehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Zarif, Pedersen Meet in Iran to Discuss Syria in Light of Idlib Escalation - Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif received UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Arab republic in light of the rise in tensions in Idlib, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif received UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Arab republic in light of the rise in tensions in Idlib, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said.

Zarif told Pedersen that the Syrian crisis could be only resolved by political means and reaffirmed Iran's readiness to cooperate on this issue provided that the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Syria were respected.

The UN envoy, who facilitates the work of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva, briefed Zarif about the course of political settlement.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months amid continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in the region. It further deteriorated this week after Turkish military officers came under fire of the Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Syria Iran Tehran Geneva Idlib Independence Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.