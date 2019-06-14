Zarif Points to Lack of Evidence in US Allegations Against Iran on Gulf of Oman Attacks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif on Friday noted that the United States made allegations against Iran in relation to the recent attacks on vessels in the Gulf of Oman without presenting any evidence to substantiate its claims.

Two vessels were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran was behind the attack.

"That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran”w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence”only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy”including by [Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe]”and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

"I warned of exactly this scenario a few months ago, not because I'm clairvoyant, but because I recognize where the #B_Team is coming from," Zarif added.

Zarif uses the term B Team to refer to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.