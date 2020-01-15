UrduPoint.com
Zarif Says Accidental Shooting Down Of Boeing 737 Happened As Result Of Political Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednedsay that the accidental shooting down of the Boeing 737 near Tehran happened because of the political crisis in the region, which led up to the incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednedsay that the accidental shooting down of the Boeing 737 near Tehran happened because of the political crisis in the region, which led up to the incident.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran.

Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. On Saturday, Iran revealed that its military had shot down the plane by accident.

"Why did it happen? Because there was a crisis," Zarif said in New Delhi at the Raisina Dialogue conference.

He added that it was imperative to make sure that these types of crises were prevented in the future.

