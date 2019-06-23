Zarif Says Bolton Tried to 'Trap' Trump in War With Iran

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Sunday that US President Donald Trump was "moments away" from being dragged into a war with Iran.

Zarif has repeatedly accused Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton as well as the Israeli leader and Saudi and Emirati crown princes ” so-called B Team ” of plotting against Iran.

"B Team was moments away from trapping Donald Trump into a war. Prudence prevented it, but Economic Terrorism brings tension," he tweeted.

The United States prepares to impose new "major" sanctions on Iran on Monday.

Trump said this was in response to Tehran allegedly trying to make a nuclear weapon.

Trump said Friday he stopped a retaliatory military action against Iran after it downed a US spy drone in what Iran says was its airspace. The United States maintains the aircraft was in the international airspace.

The US president admitted in an interview with NBC on Sunday that Bolton was a "hawk" who would "take on the whole world at one time" if he had a chance, but he denied being pushed into a war with Iran.