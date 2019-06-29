UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Says Destroying US Chemical Weapons To Be Major Step To WMD-Free World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Zarif Says Destroying US Chemical Weapons to Be Major Step to WMD-Free World

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) A world free of mass destruction weapons (WMD) is possible only after the US chemical weapons arsenal is completely destroyed, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran ... draws attention to its principled policy of condemning the usage of chemical weapons in any time, any place and under any pretext and considers the destruction of the chemical weapons arsenal of the United States, which is the only owner of such weapons, ... a step toward a WMD-free world," Zarif said in a statement. 

He also noted that the United States was addicted to inhumane measures against Iran, in particular economic sanctions and terrorism.

Zarif's statement came on the occasion of the anniversary of the chemical bombing of western Iranian city Sardasht carried out by Baghdad during Iraqi-Iranian war in 1987.

The bombing left over 100 people dead as well as several thousands injured.

The minister stressed that the current US sanctions on Iran were preventing the victims of Sardasht's tragedy from getting necessary medication and noted that Washington's restrictive measures were violating international humanitarian law. He also stressed that nowadays, likewise back in 1987, the world community was still blind and deaf to such US actions.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington became increasingly strained after the latter abruptly withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018 and reimposed Iran sanctions half a year later. On May 8, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark 2015 accord, saying that the deal failed to protect Tehran's interests.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Iran Washington Nuclear Tehran Baghdad United States May 2015 2018 From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approa ..

6 seconds ago

Trump, Merkel Discuss Support for Economic Reform ..

8 seconds ago

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov, Treasury Secret ..

10 seconds ago

Army-2019 Airshow Held at Russian Airbase in Armen ..

11 seconds ago

At Least 4 People Injured in Explosions in Afghan ..

18 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.