Zarif Says Destroying US Chemical Weapons to Be Major Step to WMD-Free World

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) A world free of mass destruction weapons (WMD) is possible only after the US chemical weapons arsenal is completely destroyed, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran ... draws attention to its principled policy of condemning the usage of chemical weapons in any time, any place and under any pretext and considers the destruction of the chemical weapons arsenal of the United States, which is the only owner of such weapons, ... a step toward a WMD-free world," Zarif said in a statement.

He also noted that the United States was addicted to inhumane measures against Iran, in particular economic sanctions and terrorism.

Zarif's statement came on the occasion of the anniversary of the chemical bombing of western Iranian city Sardasht carried out by Baghdad during Iraqi-Iranian war in 1987.

The bombing left over 100 people dead as well as several thousands injured.

The minister stressed that the current US sanctions on Iran were preventing the victims of Sardasht's tragedy from getting necessary medication and noted that Washington's restrictive measures were violating international humanitarian law. He also stressed that nowadays, likewise back in 1987, the world community was still blind and deaf to such US actions.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington became increasingly strained after the latter abruptly withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018 and reimposed Iran sanctions half a year later. On May 8, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark 2015 accord, saying that the deal failed to protect Tehran's interests.