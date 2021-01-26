Zarif Says Gulf Security Can Be Ensured Only by Regional Nations, Not External Forces

The Persian Gulf security is an exclusive responsibility of regional countries, and it cannot be ensured by third nations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Persian Gulf security is an exclusive responsibility of regional countries, and it cannot be ensured by third nations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"I want to tell all our neighbors so that they know that security cannot be bought abroad, that security must be ensured by regional countries through cooperation and friendship. So that they know that those who promised them that they would come and destroy Iran and they did have the hope that the US would fight Iran to the last American soldier they have not come to their aid and they will not come.

So that they know that a new arrangement that is being made with extra-regional countries is not going to help them," Zarif said.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that Western countries, instead of selling more arms to the Persian Gulf countries, will think about security there.

"Don't forget that 25 percent of Western-made weapons go to the Persian Gulf region," he added.

Zarif made his remarks at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.