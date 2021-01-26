UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Says Gulf Security Can Be Ensured Only By Regional Nations, Not External Forces

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:53 PM

Zarif Says Gulf Security Can Be Ensured Only by Regional Nations, Not External Forces

The Persian Gulf security is an exclusive responsibility of regional countries, and it cannot be ensured by third nations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Persian Gulf security is an exclusive responsibility of regional countries, and it cannot be ensured by third nations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"I want to tell all our neighbors so that they know that security cannot be bought abroad, that security must be ensured by regional countries through cooperation and friendship. So that they know that those who promised them that they would come and destroy Iran and they did have the hope that the US would fight Iran to the last American soldier they have not come to their aid and they will not come.

So that they know that a new arrangement that is being made with extra-regional countries is not going to help them," Zarif said.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that Western countries, instead of selling more arms to the Persian Gulf countries, will think about security there.

"Don't forget that 25 percent of Western-made weapons go to the Persian Gulf region," he added.

Zarif made his remarks at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory detects rare sequ ..

10 minutes ago

Housing dept holds balloting for Hangu Township

2 minutes ago

Foreign Political Interests Hinder Syrian Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

Istanbul Court Arrests Man Who Attacked 3 Russians ..

2 minutes ago

Patrolling police ensuring protection of lives, pr ..

18 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospit ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.