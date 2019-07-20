UrduPoint.com
Zarif Says Iran Aims To Uphold Maritime Rules In Persian Gulf After Tanker Seized

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday defended the seizure of a foreign tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the Islamic Republic wanted to maintain maritime rules in the area.

Iran detained the UK-flagged Stena Impero on Friday for allegedly flouting international rules, two weeks after UK Marines helped seize an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar on suspicion of trying to bring oil to Syria.

"Unlike the piracy in the Strait of Gibraltar, our action in the Persian Gulf is to uphold int'l maritime rules.

As I said in NY, it is IRAN that guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf & the Strait of Hormuz. UK must cease being an accessory to Economic Terrorism of the US," Zarif tweeted.

The United Kingdom said last week it would send a second warship to the Persian Gulf after Iranian patrol boats tried to detain another oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after the United States restored economic sanctions on Iran and ramped up military presence in the area in the past couple of months in response to an alleged threat from Iran.

