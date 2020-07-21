UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Says Iran Can Play Important Security Role In Middle East, Wants Inclusive Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Zarif Says Iran Can Play Important Security Role in Middle East, Wants Inclusive Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iran can play a "very important" role in ensuring security in the middle East and has always welcomed the involvement of neighboring countries in a regional dialogue, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zarif arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow for in-person talks with Lavrov earlier in the day.

"Iraq can certainly play a very important role for ensuring security in the region," the Iranian foreign minister said.

The official said Tehran had always sought an inclusive regional dialogue that pursues to build trust and expand cooperation in the Middle East.

"We have always welcomed the role of all our neighbors in expanding the regional dialogue and expanding the cooperation as well as building more trust among the countries of the region," Zarif added.

The meeting between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers was focused on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 and crumbling apart at this point. Since the United States unilaterally withdraw from the deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran, the Iranian economy has been struggling to remain afloat, especially with regard to oil trade regionally and internationally.

This was Zarif's 30th official visit to Russia overall and the third over the past six months. The last time the Iranian foreign minister was in Moscow was in mid-June.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Iraq Oil Visit Tehran United States Middle East 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

49 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

1 hour ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

1 hour ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

1 hour ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.