Zarif Says Iran Can Play Important Security Role in Middle East, Wants Inclusive Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iran can play a "very important" role in ensuring security in the middle East and has always welcomed the involvement of neighboring countries in a regional dialogue, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zarif arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow for in-person talks with Lavrov earlier in the day.

"Iraq can certainly play a very important role for ensuring security in the region," the Iranian foreign minister said.

The official said Tehran had always sought an inclusive regional dialogue that pursues to build trust and expand cooperation in the Middle East.

"We have always welcomed the role of all our neighbors in expanding the regional dialogue and expanding the cooperation as well as building more trust among the countries of the region," Zarif added.

The meeting between the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers was focused on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 and crumbling apart at this point. Since the United States unilaterally withdraw from the deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran, the Iranian economy has been struggling to remain afloat, especially with regard to oil trade regionally and internationally.

This was Zarif's 30th official visit to Russia overall and the third over the past six months. The last time the Iranian foreign minister was in Moscow was in mid-June.