Zarif Says Iran Concerned Over US Pressure On Syria, Accuses US Of Destabilizing Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:35 PM

Iran is concerned over Washington's attempts to increase the pressure on Syria and has a strong belief that the United States does everything to destabilize the region, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iran is concerned over Washington's attempts to increase the pressure on Syria and has a strong belief that the United States does everything to destabilize the region, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about certain political, economic developments in Syria, the attempts by the United States to impose further pressure, economic pressure ... on Syria. It is taking toll on the Syrian people. We should make sure that the United States, [which] has done everything to destabilize our region and Syria, would not achieve its objectives," Zarif said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

More Stories From World

