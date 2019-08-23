Zarif Says Iran Reliable Country for Building Security in Gulf

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday that Iran was a reliable country for building security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Friday that Iran was a reliable country for building security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran, as a country with an extensive coastline along the Persian and Oman Gulfs and controlling the northern part of the Strait of Hormuz, is the most reliable force in building security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," Zarif said following the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Over the past several months, tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf, especially around the standoff between Iran and the United States.

A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran, while Tehran refuted all accusations.

In response to the incidents, the United States invited Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others, to join a coalition that would strive to ensure maritime security in the strategic pathways of the Gulf.