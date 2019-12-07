Zarif says Iranian, American to 'join families' in apparent swap

An Iranian held in the United States and an American held in the Islamic republic are set to be reunited with their families, Iran's top diplomat said on Saturday

"Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr.

Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly," Foreing Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, in apparent reference to a prisoner swap between the arch-enemies.

"Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government," which has looked after US interests in Iran in the absence of diplomatic ties, the foreign minister added.