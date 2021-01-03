UrduPoint.com
Zarif Says IS Increased Terrorist Activity Since Iranian Top General Soleimani's Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has increased its activity following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday.

"A year ago today, enemy #1 of extremist terrorists was cowardly assassinated by the terrorist-in-chief. As our region solemnly commemorates his one year passing, a reminder that the only beneficiary of his murder is Daesh (ISIS), which has only increased its activity since," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that Tehran would continue retaliating against the United States for the assassination of its prominent military commander.

Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

The situation in the middle East grew tenser in late 2019 when the United States accused Kataib Hezbollah of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad. The US went on to target Soleimani, who was accused of controlling Shiite militias in the country.

Last month, US President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he would hold it responsible "if one American is killed."

