Zarif Says Lavrov Confirmed Readiness To Visit Iran When Situation Allows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:39 PM

Zarif Says Lavrov Confirmed Readiness to Visit Iran When Situation Allows

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has agreed to visit Iran as soon as the situation allows, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has agreed to visit Iran as soon as the situation allows, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"I would like to reiterate my invitation to my friend, Mr Lavrov, and Mr Lavrov accepted my invitation, said that he would visit Iran when the situation allows," Zarif said at a press conference after talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

