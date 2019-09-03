UrduPoint.com
Zarif Says Necessary To Find Way To Counter US, Otherwise JCPOA Will Not Be Only Loss

Zarif Says Necessary to Find Way to Counter US, Otherwise JCPOA Will Not Be Only Loss

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday that Washington's actions regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are a blow to the entire international law, and if the accord is not preserved, the nuclear deal "will not be the only loss."

On Sunday, Tehran said it would make a third reduction of commitments agreed to under the deal and that this round would be the harshest yet. The spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday that Iran would wait until Thursday for the deal's signatories to take steps toward implementing the deal and make a decision on whether to further scrap its commitments depending on these actions.

"America's actions are not only a blow to the JCPOA, but to the whole framework of the international law.

That is why, if we do not find a way to counteract the United States, the JCPOA will not be the only loss. Therefore, we share the same views with Russia on this issue," Zarif told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Zarif said that Tehran would return to full implementation of the deal, if there was progress in negotiations on the implementation by Europeans of their part of the agreement.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

