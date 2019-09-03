UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Says UK Using Drones In Persian Gulf Would Not Contribute To Region's Security

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Zarif Says UK Using Drones in Persian Gulf Would Not Contribute to Region's Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Alleged UK plans to deploy drones in the Persian Gulf to patrol the area will not make the region safer, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Sky news broadcaster reported that the United Kingdom might deploy drones in the Persian Gulf to boost surveillance and help protect UK-flagged ships amid recent tensions with Iran.

"Our region will not be safe if military presence there expands. Boosting military contingent in the Persian Gulf will lead to insecurity in the region," Zarif said in Moscow.

The foreign minister stressed that security in the Persian Gulf could not be ensured without Iran's engagement.

Tensions spiked after Gibraltar detained an Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 on July 4 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Syria. Two weeks later, a UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero was detained by Tehran.

Grace 1, later renamed Adrian Darya, was released in August. Meanwhile, the owner of Stena Impero met with Zarif to make the case for the ship to be released.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Oil Gibraltar Tehran Lead United Kingdom July August

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

48 minutes ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

25 minutes ago

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences on Pa ..

25 minutes ago

FBR releases first tranche of sales tax refunds pr ..

27 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.