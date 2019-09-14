Zarif Says US Needs No Enemies With Netanyahu as Friend Amid Spying Incident

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mocked the United States in his tweet on Friday over Israel spying on Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mocked the United States in his tweet on Friday over Israel spying on Washington.

"The B-Team Strikes again. With a BFF [best friend forever] in the B-Team who empties US coffers and takes US foreign policy hostage SPYING on the US PRESIDENT, America doesn't need enemies," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, media reported that according to three former US officials, Israeli agents likely planted cell-phone surveillance devices near the White House and several other locations in Washington to spy on Trump.

Trump said he did not believe that and noted his relationship with Israel has been great, highlighting his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to put pressure on Iran to deter its activities in the Middle East.

The spying devices were found about two years ago, but were not attributed to specific entities, Politico reported.

Israel, in turn, denied the report, calling it a "blatant lie."

The B-Team is a name used by Iran to describe a group of leaders hostile to Tehran, comprising former US national security adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and the United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.