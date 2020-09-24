UrduPoint.com
Zarif Says Western Countries Have Double Standards In Nuclear Industry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Every country has a right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, but the West has double standards about different states' nuclear programs, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

Zarif was asked for his opinion on Saudi Arabia's nuclear program and its prospects for remaining entirely peaceful.

"We believe that all of the countries have the right for a peaceful use of the nuclear energy, including [uranium] enrichment, and this right must be exercised in a transparent manner in line with regulations issued by the IAEA. The Western countries have double standards in this regard. If a similar control, which is carried out toward Iran, is introduced on other countries that want to have an advanced nuclear program, the international community will be in peace," Zarif said.

More Stories From World

