Zarif Slams Biden For Continuing Trump-Era Practice Of Pressuring Iran Via Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Zarif Slams Biden for Continuing Trump-Era Practice of Pressuring Iran Via Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused the administration of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday of upholding the policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which he himself slammed two years ago, of trying to pressure Iran's actions via sanctions.

Zarif shared a statement made by Biden on Twitter back in June 2019 in which he called "sadly ironic" the US Department of State's demand that Iran abide by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) one year after Washington itself abandoned the nuclear deal.

"Your admin follows Trump's footsteps while trying to use his unlawful sanctions as 'leverage.' Nasty habits die hard. Time to kick this one," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Despite promises to return the United States to the JCPOA, Biden appears to be seeking a new, broader agreement that would cover such outstanding issues as Iran's missile program.

Tehran has, on its part, rejected the possibility of revising the 2015 deal.

On Monday, Politico reported, citing sources, that the Biden administration planned to put forward a new proposal as soon as this week in a bid to break the deadlock in talks. Washington will ask Tehran to suspend some of its nuclear activities, such as working on advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium to a purity level of 20 percent, in exchange for some economic sanctions relief. The proposal does not guarantee, however, that nuclear talks will be revived, as it is still unclear whether Tehran will accept it.

