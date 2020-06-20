UrduPoint.com
Zarif Slams European Powers For Bowing To US Pressure On Drafting Nuclear Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Friday for failing to stand up to the United States on the nuclear deal.

"E3 must stop public face-saving [and] muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying," he tweeted.

Iran has repeatedly criticized the three for failing to shield it from US economic sanctions. The trade mechanism, Instex, they had created to bypass penalties has been hanging by a thread.

Zarif called the trio US and Israeli "accessories," adding they were in no position to counsel his country after the allies proposed a resolution to the UN nuclear watchdog demanding that Iran give the agency access to two suspected former nuclear sites.

