Zarif Slams Western Countries For Not Fulfilling Shared Duty In Fighting Drug Trafficking

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:21 PM

Western countries lack the commitment to their share of responsibility in combating drug trafficking, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Western countries lack the commitment to their share of responsibility in combating drug trafficking, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with the Mehr news Agency on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, Western countries have not yet paid any contribution to the fight against drug trafficking," Zarif said, noting the significance of collective efforts in the fight.

Sanctions against Iran have stymied the country's capacity to combat drug trafficking, as they deprive Iran of the necessary equipment and capabilities that are already limited, the minister said.

"We continue to make sacrifices in the fight against drug trafficking because of our commitment to international law and, of course, our commitment to the people of our country," Zarif added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, grappling with it for decades, as the country's western border lies on the main trafficking route from Afghanistan to Western Europe. According to the agency, Tehran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics over the past decade.

