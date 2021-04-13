TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran is grateful to Moscow for its condemnation of the recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at their meeting in Tehran.

"Close bilateral cooperation at the regional and international level, and cooperation against terrorism and towards strengthening the nuclear deal has been very important and will continue. I consider it necessary to thank the Russian side for condemning the sabotage in Natanz," Zarif said.

Russia and Iran remain neighbors and strategic partners, Zarif continued, pointing to the significant progress achieved in the bilateral cooperation over the past eight years.

Moscow highly appreciates the possibility to hold regular in-person meetings with Iranian officials despite the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's top diplomat noted.

"I am happy to hold another meeting on the hospitable Iranian soil. I highly appreciate our traditional close cooperation, which we support not only through the use of modern technologies but also offline. Our in-person communication remains regular despite the pandemic and subsequent restrictions," Lavrov continued.