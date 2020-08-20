Zarif to Detail Impact of US Plan to Revive UNSC Sanctions in Letter to UN - Spokesman

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will soon address the United Nations with a letter on potential consequences of Washington attempting to reinstate sanctions on Tehran, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Minsitry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will soon address the United Nations with a letter on potential consequences of Washington attempting to reinstate sanctions on Tehran, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Minsitry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore all snapback sanctions on Iran. The State Department said in a statement later in the day that Pompeo would be at the United Nations on Thursday and Friday.

"As the US is illegally seeking the reapplication of UNSC Resolutions terminated by the Res 2231, Minister @JZarif� will address the UN in an important letter, explaining the legal & political consequences of the US reckless action.Major segments will be shared w/the press shortly," Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

Moscow has expressed its skepticism over the US plan. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the initiative " lacks legal grounds and will inevitably fail."