Zarif to Sputnik: Visit to Turkey for Bilateral Talks Postponed, Not Canceled

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik that his visit to Turkey for bilateral talks was postponed and, contrary to reports, not canceled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik that his visit to Turkey for bilateral talks was postponed and, contrary to reports, not canceled.

On Monday, media reported that Zarif would pay an official visit to Turkey to hold a meeting with Qatari and Turkish top diplomats � Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Mevlut Cavusoglu. Later that week, the press service of Iran's embassy in Ankara told Sputnik that the visit was canceled, but a new date would be set.

Meanwhile, the Qatari embassy in Ankara denied reports of a tripartite meeting.

"In fact, a visit to Turkey was planned for bilateral talks. It was rescheduled for later and not canceled. We have also postponed the date for opening of Iran's consulate general in Istanbul. We have very good bilateral ties with Qatar and we are seriously working on maintaining them," the minister said.

Zarif added that Iran had a good rapport with both Qatar and Turkey on sanctions that Saudi Arabia and other states imposed against Qatar.

