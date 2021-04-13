UrduPoint.com
Zarif to UN Chief: Incident at Iran's Nuclear Facility Could Become Environmental Disaster

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that a recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility could have turned into a human and environmental catastrophe.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism." Zarif later laid the blame at the feet of Israel.

"I'm writing to inform you that in the early morning hours of April 11 2021, a dangerous, reckless sabotage at the electricity distribution network of the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant caused a blackout and the disruption of the operations of this sensitive nuclear facility," Zarif said. "The timely and professional containment measures adopted by the highly dedicated management and staff of the NFEP and Iranian Atomic Energy Organization averted what could have become a human and environmental catastrophe."

