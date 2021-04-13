Zarif to UN Chief: Iran Reserves Right to Take All Necessary Measures to Protect Citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its citizens after the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right under international law to take all necessary measures to protect and defend its citizens, interests and installations against any terrorist or disruptive acts," Zarif said.