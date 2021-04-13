Zarif Urges US to Stop Considering Economic, Nuclear 'Terrorism' As Lever - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the United States on Monday to stop considering economic and nuclear terrorism as negotiating leverage with the Islamic Republic.

"If the United States wants to avert the drastic consequences of foolish gambles by its terrorist stooges, it must cease forthwith to consider unlawful measures - whether economic terrorism perpetrated by [former President Donald] Trump (and continued by the current US administration) or the recent nuclear terrorism - as negotiating leverage and remove all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or relabeled since the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Zarif said.