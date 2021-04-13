UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarif Urges US To Stop Considering Economic, Nuclear 'Terrorism' As Lever - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Zarif Urges US to Stop Considering Economic, Nuclear 'Terrorism' As Lever - Letter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the United States on Monday to stop considering economic and nuclear terrorism as negotiating leverage with the Islamic Republic.

"If the United States wants to avert the drastic consequences of foolish gambles by its terrorist stooges, it must cease forthwith to consider unlawful measures - whether economic terrorism perpetrated by [former President Donald] Trump (and continued by the current US administration) or the recent nuclear terrorism - as negotiating leverage and remove all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or relabeled since the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Zarif said.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Nuclear Trump United States All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

9 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

39 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

2 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.