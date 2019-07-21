Zarif Warns UK Against Being Dragged Into War With Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United Kingdom on Sunday against being dragged into a war by US and regional hawks.

He said US national security adviser John Bolton and his Israeli, Saudi and Emirati allies were trying to spark off a military clash with Iran after failing to "lure" US President Donald Trump into attacking the Islamic Republic.

"Having failed to lure Donald Trump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire.

Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys," Zarif tweeted.

Ties between Iran and the United Kingdom soured after UK Marines helped seize an Iranian tanker with a suspected oil cargo for Syria off Gibraltar on July 4. Iranian boats tried to capture a UK tanker last week and successfully detained one this Friday after it allegedly flouted maritime rules.