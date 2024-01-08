ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEOM in the presence of the Governor of the ZATCA, Eng. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, and the CEO of NEOM, Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEOM in the presence of the Governor of the ZATCA, Eng. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, and the CEO of NEOM, Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

The agreement, signed today at the headquarters of the ZATCA in Riyadh, aims to enhance cooperation and elevate the level of coordination and integration.