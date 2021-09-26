(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) A forecast of the German Federal election results published by the ZDF broadcaster put the center-left SPD ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU by a whisker.

The Social Democrats came out on top with 25.8% of the vote, according to Forschungsgruppe Wahlen estimates, while conservatives trailed behind with 24.2%. The Greens were predicted to win 14.7% of the vote, the liberal FDP 11.8%, the right-wing AfD 10.1% and the Left 5%.