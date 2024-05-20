Zebrafish On China's Space Station In Good Condition: Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The four zebrafish kept on China's Tiangong space station, which is orbiting about 400 km above Earth, are currently in good condition, experts from the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) said Sunday.
The experts revealed details of the latest developments concerning the country's first in-orbit aquatic ecological research project at a public science day event in Beijing.
On April 25, along with the three astronauts aboard the Shenzhou-18 manned spacecraft, four zebrafish and four grams of goldfish algae went into space, and these have been used to establish a self-cycling aquatic ecosystem in orbit, making a breakthrough in the field of raising of vertebrates in space.
According to Zheng Weibo, a researcher at Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics of the CAS, the astronauts have managed to collect water samples twice and have replaced the fish food box once.
They found that the zebrafish were showing directional behavior anomalies, such as inverted swimming and rotary movement, in the microgravity environment on Tiangong.
Using the likes of water and fish egg samples, among others, scientists will carry out research on the impact of the space environment on the growth, development and behavior of vertebrates, as well as the material cycle of confined ecosystems in space, Zheng said.
Zebrafish, as a model animal with genetic similarity to humans, can be used for research on many human diseases, said Wang Gaohong, a researcher at the Institute of Hydrobiology of the CAS.
"Meanwhile, like astronauts, zebrafish need to pass through rounds of selection to become 'aquastronauts,'" Wang added.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death1 minute ago
-
China, Turkmenistan to deepen cooperation in various fields1 minute ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" stays top of Chinese mainland box office chart1 minute ago
-
Biden faces silent Gaza protest at Martin Luther King Jr's college1 minute ago
-
China Focus: China builds radar network to support global space weather forecast1 minute ago
-
China introduces 6,300 preferential measures to boost tourism: ministry11 minutes ago
-
Nigerian president appoints first-ever special envoy on climate action21 minutes ago
-
West Asian Deaf Federation Council approves Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2025 West Asian Deaf Bowl ..31 minutes ago
-
China launches 4 satellites into space32 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Airports gears up for WAGA 202441 minutes ago
-
Saudi Commander of Joint Forces receives Chief of General Staff of Yemeni Armed Forces41 minutes ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win1 hour ago