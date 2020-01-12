Zekenskyy Says Crucial for Ukraine to Receive Bodies of Plane Crash Victims Next Week

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that it was important for Kiev that the bodies of Ukrainian victims of the plane crash would be returned from Iran to Ukraine next week, following a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"It is extremely important for us to return the bodies of the deceased to Ukraine next week - by January 19 - so that their relatives can bid a final farewell," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his press office.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 11 Ukrainians.