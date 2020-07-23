(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Compliance with the ceasefire regime is a basic prerequisite for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which opens the way to the implementation of other provisions of this agreement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

The video conference of the Donbas contact group was held earlier in the day.

The parties agreed on a ceasefire on the contact line in Donbas starting July 27.

"The regime of compliance with a full and comprehensive ceasefire, if it is observed by the other side, is a basic prerequisite for the implementation of the Minsk agreements and opens way for the implementation of other provisions of these agreements," the statement says.

Kiev handed over lists for the mutual exchange of detainees and expects a reciprocal step from Donetsk and Luhansk, Zelenskyy's office added.