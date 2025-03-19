Zelensky Accuses Russia Of Rejecting Ceasefire As Fresh Strikes Hit Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of effectively rejecting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, reporting a barrage of strikes on civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed only to pause attacks on the energy grid.
Washington has been pushing for a full, 30-day ceasefire as a first step towards a wider settlement of the grinding three-year-old war.
But in a 90-minute call with Donald Trump on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin refused, insisting that any such deal would be contingent on the West halting all military aid for Ukraine.
According to the Kremlin, Putin has already ordered his military to pause strikes against Ukrainian energy targets for 30 days.
The highly anticipated Putin-Trump call also resulted in the announcement that Russia and Ukraine will exchange 175 prisoners each on Wednesday.
Zelensky welcomed the proposed energy truce but said he needed more "details" from Washington.
Moscow has launched devastating attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure throughout the war, while Ukraine has used drones to bomb multiple Russian oil installations.
Explosions rang out and air raid sirens wailed in Ukraine just hours after Trump and Putin spoke.
Zelensky said "there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure", including a hospital in Sumy.
"It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians," Zelensky said.
"Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire."
In Kyiv, Ukrainians were doubtful of any concessions from Putin.
Lev Sholoudko, 32 said he did not expect even the energy infrastructure would be spared.
"I don't believe Putin at all, not a single word. He only understands force."
