Open Menu

Zelensky, Ahead Of US Talks, Says Ukraine Wants Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday ahead of talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia that Ukraine wants peace and Russia is the "only reason" that the war has dragged on.

Zelensky is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia later Monday, a day ahead of crucial talks between Ukrainian and US officials on ending the war with Russia.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first second of the war, and we have always said that the only reason that the war is continuing is because of Russia," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The highly-anticipated negotiations on Tuesday on resolving the more than three-year conflict will see US and Ukrainian officials meet for the first time since Zelensky's disastrous White House visit last month.

US President Donald Trump since taking office has repeated a string of false claims about Zelensky and the war that echo key Kremlin talking points.

The Kremlin, which has praised Washington's stance on the conflict since Trump took office, said Monday that it was not holding out for specific or concrete outcomes from the Saudi talks.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the United States was likely waiting to hear from the Ukrainian side that they are ready for peace.

"This is, in fact, probably what everyone is waiting for," Peskov told reporters.

Kyiv has been urging a just and lasting end to the war for years, while appealing for security guarantees that would deter Russia from ever attacking Ukraine again.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

19 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

19 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

35 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

57 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

57 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

57 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

1 hour ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World