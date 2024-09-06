Zelensky Appeals For Weapons At Ukraine Aid Meet In Germany
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Ramstein Air Base, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in person at a meeting of Ukraine's international backers in Germany on Friday, appealing for additional weapons as Kyiv faces advancing Russian forces in the east and devastating strikes by Moscow.
He will also meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then head to Italy, following the meeting at Ramstein Air Base, which comes days after 55 people were killed and 300 wounded in a Russian missile strike on the city of Poltava.
"We need more weapons to drive Russian forces off our land," Zelensky said.
He also urged Kyiv's supporters to follow through on previous commitments, saying: "The number of air defence systems that have not been delivered is significant."
And he again called for restrictions on the use of long-range Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia to be lifted.
"We need to have this long-range capability, not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory," Zelensky said.
The meeting at the base southwest of Frankfurt is being hosted by US defence chief Lloyd Austin, who announced that Washington will provide $250 million in new military aid for Ukraine.
The package "will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements," Austin told the meeting.
The assistance is expected to include ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, artillery rounds, anti-tank and anti-air weapons, a US defence official said on condition of anonymity.
The talks in Germany, with representatives from some 50 nations, will focus on areas including bolstering Ukraine's air defences and encouraging allies to boost their defence industries, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said ahead of the meeting.
"Ukraine matters to US and international security, and the efforts of (Kyiv's allies meeting in Ramstein) continue to play a vital role in Ukraine's fight for freedom and sovereignty," he said.
The meeting comes as Moscow's forces advance in the Donbas, with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declaring that capturing the eastern area was his "Primary objective" in the conflict.
Since the start of its offensive in February 2022 when it failed to seize the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Russia has adapted its aims, concentrating instead on trying to conquer eastern Ukraine.
