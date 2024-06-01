Zelensky arrives at Singapore security forum

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at a Singapore security forum on Saturday as he seeks to rally support for Kyiv while a Russian offensive gains ground.

Zelensky got out of a white Audi sedan in front of the luxury hotel hosting the Shangri-La Dialogue and walked quickly into the lobby, which was crowded with defence officials from around the world, journalists and hotel guests.

After shaking hands with the organisers of the three-day event, Zelensky was applauded by onlookers and then escorted to an elevator.

Zelensky is set to speak at the security forum at 11:30 am (0330 GMT) on Sunday, according to event organisers the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The Ukrainian leader said in a post on social media platform X he will also "hold a number of meetings, particularly with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste's President Jose Ramos-Horta, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors".

Zelensky has been touring European nations in recent days to appeal for more military aid for the Ukrainian army, which has been ceding ground to relentless Russian attacks.

His Singapore stop was announced shortly before his arrival at the hotel. It followed a US decision to partially lift restrictions on using US-provided weapons to strike inside Russia, which Zelensky hailed as a "step forward".

US President Joe Biden had come under increasing pressure from a desperate Ukraine to ease the curbs, but had resisted for fear doing so could drag NATO into direct conflict or even a nuclear standoff with Moscow.

Germany said Friday it too had given Ukraine permission to fire German-delivered weapons at targets in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that there would be "serious consequences" if Western countries gave approval to Ukraine.