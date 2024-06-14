Zelensky Arrives In Switzerland Ahead Of Ukraine Peace Summit
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had arrived in Switzerland ahead of a two-day summit for peace in Ukraine, to be attended by dozens of world leaders, but without Russia
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had arrived in Switzerland ahead of a two-day summit for peace in Ukraine, to be attended by dozens of world leaders, but without Russia.
One hundred delegations will be taking part in the event, the Swiss organizers said Friday.
Zelensky hopes to marshal international support for his plan to end the war unleashed by Russia more than two years ago.
"There will be two days of active work with countries from all parts of the world, with different nations that are nonetheless united by a common goal of bringing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.
Zelensky said talks will focus on the issues of nuclear safety, food security and the return of prisoners of war and Ukrainian children taken to Russian-controlled territory.
The Ukrainian leader has been on a whirlwind diplomatic tour in recent weeks to whip up support and attendance for the summit.
On Wednesday, he was in Saudi Arabia after trips to Qatar, the Philippines and Singapore earlier this month.
The summit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would only enter peace talks after Ukraine pulls its troops out of the east and south of the country.
Zelensky dismissed that demand as a territorial "ultimatum" reminiscent of Adolf Hitler.
Ukraine has said Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, including the annexed Crimean peninsula, as part of any peace deal.
The two sides have not held direct talks since the first weeks of the war.
Russia was not invited to the summit in Switzerland, and Moscow's close ally China will not be taking part.
But at least 57 heads of state and government will be in attendance, Switzerland said on Friday.
The United States, Ukraine's most important financial and military backer will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris.
bur-jc/nl/jj/
Recent Stories
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist
US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking Gaza aid
Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter
Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon border
'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland
One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded
Pakistan out from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre
More Stories From World
-
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum8 minutes ago
-
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war8 minutes ago
-
Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist8 minutes ago
-
US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking Gaza aid10 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon border8 minutes ago
-
Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech33 minutes ago
-
Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions35 minutes ago
-
Israeli war in Gaza blocking Gaza food aid deliveries: UN food agency54 minutes ago
-
Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers conferred Tamgha-e-Pakistan Award1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city2 hours ago
-
Olympic torch odyssey reaches the surf of Tahiti2 hours ago
-
G7 says UNRWA, UN agencies must work unhindered in Gaza: summit draft2 hours ago