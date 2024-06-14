Open Menu

Zelensky Arrives In Switzerland Ahead Of Ukraine Peace Summit

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had arrived in Switzerland ahead of a two-day summit for peace in Ukraine, to be attended by dozens of world leaders, but without Russia

One hundred delegations will be taking part in the event, the Swiss organizers said Friday.

Zelensky hopes to marshal international support for his plan to end the war unleashed by Russia more than two years ago.

"There will be two days of active work with countries from all parts of the world, with different nations that are nonetheless united by a common goal of bringing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.

Zelensky said talks will focus on the issues of nuclear safety, food security and the return of prisoners of war and Ukrainian children taken to Russian-controlled territory.

The Ukrainian leader has been on a whirlwind diplomatic tour in recent weeks to whip up support and attendance for the summit.

On Wednesday, he was in Saudi Arabia after trips to Qatar, the Philippines and Singapore earlier this month.

The summit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would only enter peace talks after Ukraine pulls its troops out of the east and south of the country.

Zelensky dismissed that demand as a territorial "ultimatum" reminiscent of Adolf Hitler.

Ukraine has said Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, including the annexed Crimean peninsula, as part of any peace deal.

The two sides have not held direct talks since the first weeks of the war.

Russia was not invited to the summit in Switzerland, and Moscow's close ally China will not be taking part.

But at least 57 heads of state and government will be in attendance, Switzerland said on Friday.

The United States, Ukraine's most important financial and military backer will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris.

