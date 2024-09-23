Zelensky Arrives In US To Explain War Plan To Biden
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the US state of Pennsylvania Sunday, kicking off a crucial visit in which he will present Kyiv's vision on how to end the war with Russia.
Zelensky is due to explain Ukraine's plan to President Joe Biden, as well as to Vice President Kamala Harris and, separately, to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
"We have arrived in the United States of America," Zelensky said on social media.
"The plan for Ukraine's victory will be on the table for all our allies."
He said he was starting the trip in Pennsylvania for a "special visit" -- without giving details -- before travelling to New York and to Washington.
"Ukraine will present the victory plan in the United States, and the President of the United States will be the first to see it in full," Zelensky said in a video from a plane on route to Pennsylvania.
He will then present it to "all leaders of our partners countries" -- as well as to the US Congress and "both presidential candidates", he added.
"It is this fall that will decide what will happen next in this war," said Zelensky.
"It is now being determined what the legacy of the current generation of states leaders will be. Those in the highest offices."
Zelensky is expected to try to convince Biden to allow Kyiv to strike targets inside Russia with delivered long-range western weapons, which he says would change the course of the war.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores52 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated56 seconds ago
-
Stones salvages point for Man City against 10-man Arsenal11 minutes ago
-
New leftist president vows to 'rewrite Sri Lankan history'21 minutes ago
-
Building collapse near Naples kills two kids, woman21 minutes ago
-
Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote31 minutes ago
-
Zelensky heads to US to explain war plan to Biden31 minutes ago
-
Barca rout Villarreal in thriller but Ter Stegen hurt1 hour ago
-
Arteta proud as Arsenal salvage point from 'impossible' task1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Roma stroll past Udinese as fans protest De Rossi sacking1 hour ago
-
French PM calls for 'national effort' to cut deficit1 hour ago