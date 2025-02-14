Zelensky At Munich Security Meet As Trump-Putin Talks Spark Alarm
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance in Germany on Friday with a warning against trusting Russia's Vladimir Putin, as concerns mount in Kyiv and among its European allies that the Ukraine war will be settled over their heads.
The Munich Security Conference starts days after US President Donald Trump and Putin held watershed talks that have shaken Ukraine and America's NATO allies, almost three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Trump said he had agreed with Putin to soon start Ukraine peace talks and exchange friendly visits -- a sea change after years in which the Russian president was internationally isolated.
As top Trump officials held a series of meetings in Europe on Thursday, Zelensky warned world leaders "against trusting Putin's claims of readiness to end the war" and said he wanted the United States to agree to a "plan to stop Putin" before any negotiations.
Kyiv's European backers fear Trump could force Ukraine into a bad peace deal that will leave them facing an emboldened Putin on their doorstep -- while paying the lion's share of costs for post-war security.
Among the European leaders, diplomats and generals in Munich, many hold grave concerns over the deepening chasm between the transatlantic allies and even for the post-World War II international order itself.
The new US administration signalled Ukraine would have to give up territory to Russia and that NATO membership for Kyiv was "impractical".
European allies were stunned to be bluntly informed that the future task of helping secure Ukraine would fall to them alone, in line with Trump's "America First" stance and his heightened focus on China as the main strategic adversary.
Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European studies at Oxford, wrote that America's "message to Europe was pretty stark on Ukraine -- it's your problem. We will help cut a deal with Russia -- but policing that is up to you.
"That is surely a green light for Putin to test that defence in Ukraine, meaning that Ukraine and Europe will hardly be secure as a result of a peace agreed by Trump."
Meeting NATO partners, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied Trump's 90-minute phone call with Putin on Wednesday meant a betrayal of Kyiv's war effort.
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that "any deal behind our backs will not work" and that "appeasement also always fails".
Recent Stories
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm2 minutes ago
-
NATO ships on the lookout in Baltic Sea to prevent sabotage12 minutes ago
-
Severe tropical cyclone hits Western Australia coast1 hour ago
-
Cambodia nears Khmer Rouge survivor's dream of eradicating malaria1 hour ago
-
Trump unveils 'reciprocal tariffs' plan targeting friends and foes1 hour ago
-
Ingebrigtsen breaks indoor mile world record in France2 hours ago
-
What are Trump's reciprocal tariffs and who may be hit?2 hours ago
-
RFK Jr, vaccine critic turned US health secretary, hints at overhaul2 hours ago
-
Six dead in fire at South Korean hotel construction site2 hours ago
-
Trump administration begins firing probationary staff2 hours ago
-
Budimir-powered Osasuna aiming for Real Madrid upset2 hours ago
-
Leverkusen plan 'perfect day' by derailing Bayern title push2 hours ago