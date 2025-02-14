Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

(@FahadShabbir)

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance in Germany on Friday with a warning against trusting Russia's Vladimir Putin, as concerns mount in Kyiv and among its European allies that the Ukraine war will be settled over their heads.

The Munich Security Conference starts days after US President Donald Trump and Putin held watershed talks that have shaken Ukraine and America's NATO allies, almost three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Trump said he had agreed with Putin to soon start Ukraine peace talks and exchange friendly visits -- a sea change after years in which the Russian president was internationally isolated.

As top Trump officials held a series of meetings in Europe on Thursday, Zelensky warned world leaders "against trusting Putin's claims of readiness to end the war" and said he wanted the United States to agree to a "plan to stop Putin" before any negotiations.

Kyiv's European backers fear Trump could force Ukraine into a bad peace deal that will leave them facing an emboldened Putin on their doorstep -- while paying the lion's share of costs for post-war security.

Among the European leaders, diplomats and generals in Munich, many hold grave concerns over the deepening chasm between the transatlantic allies and even for the post-World War II international order itself.

The new US administration signalled Ukraine would have to give up territory to Russia and that NATO membership for Kyiv was "impractical".

European allies were stunned to be bluntly informed that the future task of helping secure Ukraine would fall to them alone, in line with Trump's "America First" stance and his heightened focus on China as the main strategic adversary.

Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European studies at Oxford, wrote that America's "message to Europe was pretty stark on Ukraine -- it's your problem. We will help cut a deal with Russia -- but policing that is up to you.

"That is surely a green light for Putin to test that defence in Ukraine, meaning that Ukraine and Europe will hardly be secure as a result of a peace agreed by Trump."

Meeting NATO partners, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied Trump's 90-minute phone call with Putin on Wednesday meant a betrayal of Kyiv's war effort.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that "any deal behind our backs will not work" and that "appeasement also always fails".