Open Menu

Zelensky Bids For European Support At Balkan Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit

Dubrovnik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on the European Union to "unite the whole continent" as he pushes for more military aid to repel Russian forces.

But a key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a planned European visit to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton to Florida.

The EU must "unite the whole continent, all of Europe's democratic nations including your countries", Zelensky told the start of the summit in Dubrovnik.

"If Europe is not united today it won't be peaceful, so that integration processes that have begun must reach their result," he said pleading the case for his country and several Balkan states to be allowed into the bloc.

Heads of state, premiers and foreign ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey joined Zelensky and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the talks.

Only Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania and Slovenia are EU members.

Zelensky said earlier the summit "will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer... as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO."

The Ukrainian leader has stepped up efforts to rally international backing amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Russia Europe Turkey European Union Visit Dubrovnik Florida Albania Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Romania Serbia Slovenia Croatia Moldova Macedonia Greece November All From

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

5 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

6 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

7 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

8 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

9 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

9 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

10 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

10 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

10 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

10 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

11 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World