Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit

Dubrovnik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on the European Union to "unite the whole continent" as he pushes for more military aid to repel Russian forces.

But a key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a planned European visit to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton to Florida.

The EU must "unite the whole continent, all of Europe's democratic nations including your countries", Zelensky told the start of the summit in Dubrovnik.

"If Europe is not united today it won't be peaceful, so that integration processes that have begun must reach their result," he said pleading the case for his country and several Balkan states to be allowed into the bloc.

Heads of state, premiers and foreign ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey joined Zelensky and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the talks.

Only Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania and Slovenia are EU members.

Zelensky said earlier the summit "will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer... as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO."

The Ukrainian leader has stepped up efforts to rally international backing amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election.