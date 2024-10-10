Zelensky Bids For European Support At Balkan Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Dubrovnik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on the European Union to "unite the whole continent" as he pushes for more military aid to repel Russian forces.
But a key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a planned European visit to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton to Florida.
The EU must "unite the whole continent, all of Europe's democratic nations including your countries", Zelensky told the start of the summit in Dubrovnik.
"If Europe is not united today it won't be peaceful, so that integration processes that have begun must reach their result," he said pleading the case for his country and several Balkan states to be allowed into the bloc.
Heads of state, premiers and foreign ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Turkey joined Zelensky and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the talks.
Only Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania and Slovenia are EU members.
Zelensky said earlier the summit "will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer... as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO."
The Ukrainian leader has stepped up efforts to rally international backing amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday7 minutes ago
-
UK's Tom Fletcher named head of UN humanitarian agency7 minutes ago
-
Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch T20 series7 minutes ago
-
Russia says two Kursk region villages recaptured from Ukraine17 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores27 minutes ago
-
Hunkering down for Hurricane Milton at Disney -- but first, a few rides46 minutes ago
-
Wall Street, Europe rise as Chinese shares tumble47 minutes ago
-
Trump heads to Biden country as US election heats up57 minutes ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Swiatek5 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup6 hours ago