Zelensky Calls For More Western Air Defence Systems To 'save Lives'
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday urged the West to deliver more air defence systems after at least six people were killed in the latest Russian strikes.
Overnight aerial attacks claimed four lives in the southern port city of Odesa, including a three-year-old child, while shelling killed one person in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border and another in the southern frontline Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said.
"Russia continues to hit civilians," Zelensky said in a post on social media.
"We need more air defences from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add more protection for our people from Russian terror. More air defence systems and more missiles for air defence systems saves lives," he said.
Ukraine is currently on the back foot in the two-year war as a crucial $60-billion aid package is held up in the United States congress.
In Odesa, "a nine-storey building was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russians," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Saturday in a post on Telegram.
The attack killed at least four people, including a child, with eight injured and others still unaccounted for, Ukraine's emergency services said.
The child was three years old, the interior ministry said in a separate update.
Footage shared from the scene showed several floors of a residential building collapsed and its facade ripped off.
In Kharkiv, a 76-year-old man was killed in a shelling attack shortly after midnight, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.
And shelling in the frontline Kherson region on Saturday morning killed one more person, the provincial head said.
