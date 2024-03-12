Open Menu

Zelensky Claims Russian Advance In Ukraine 'halted'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Zelensky claims Russian advance in Ukraine 'halted'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday the situation for his troops was improving having "halted" Russian advances on the front, as Kyiv rejected Pope Francis's suggestion to negotiate with Moscow.

More than two years since Russia launched its invasion, Kyiv has faced mounting pressure on the front line in recent months, losing ground to Moscow amid hold-ups to Western aid from its biggest ally Washington.

But on Monday, Zelensky told French broadcaster BFM tv, "The Russian advance has been halted."

"Our command, our military has stopped the Russian advance in eastern Ukraine," he said.

His comments followed anger over a suggestion by Pope Francis at the weekend that "the strongest are those who see the situation, think about the people and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate".

The pope's comments to Swiss broadcaster RTS sparked a furore and met with sharp criticism from Germany, as well as Kyiv.

On Monday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Vatican's envoy, Visvaldas Kulbodas, in response to tell him Kyiv was "disappointed with the words of the Pontiff".

The ministry said the Catholic leader's words "encourage them (Russia) to further disregard international law."

The Ukrainian leader also said that troops were in the process of building "over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles)" of fortifications.

"When we talk about fortifications, we're talking about an ongoing process," Zelensky said. "We're not talking about a few kilometres, or hundreds of kilometres, but more than 1,000 kilometres of construction."

He called it a "complex task."

"They must be solid and resistant to changes in the climate (...) but also resistant to whatever military hardware is used against these defensive lines," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Germany Russian Trading System Stock Exchange TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

10 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

10 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

10 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

10 hours ago
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

10 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

10 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

10 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

10 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

10 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

10 hours ago

More Stories From World