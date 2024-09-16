Zelensky Condemns Political Violence After Trump 'assassination Attempt'
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday condemned political violence after an apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump, allegedly carried out by a suspect who had travelled to Ukraine to support the war effort.
US media named Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, as the suspect arrested after US Secret Service agents "opened fire on a gunman" carrying an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Trump's Florida golf course where the former president was playing golf on Sunday.
"It's good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world," Zelensky said, addressing his best wishes to Trump and his family.
Routh had previously expressed support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.
AFP interviewed Routh in Kyiv in late April 2022, while he was taking part in a demonstration in support of Ukrainians trapped in the port city of Mariupol.
But Ukrainian officials have distanced themselves from Routh.
"He did not serve here and has no ties to state structures, that's for sure. He entered Ukraine as a nobody, just a supporter, there are many people like this," a high ranking Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.
Ukraine's International Legion composed of foreign volunteers also denied any links, saying the suspect had not served with them and had "no relation to the unit".
The United States has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.
President Joe Biden will be replaced next January either by his Vice President Kamala Harris, who has indicated she will continue his policies of backing Ukraine, or by Trump, who would not say at a debate earlier this week whether he wanted Kyiv to win the war.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From World
-
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks20 minutes ago
-
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks20 minutes ago
-
Strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949 shuts down megacity30 minutes ago
-
Sho-what? Japan celebrates little heard-of Emmys winner30 minutes ago
-
France's Breton quits EU Commission in reappointment row40 minutes ago
-
Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 701 hour ago
-
Kyiv invites UN, ICRC to Ukraine-held parts of Russia's Kursk1 hour ago
-
Frenchman in mass rape trial absent from court2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's war-scarred north hopes vote will bring change2 hours ago
-
France's Breton quits EU Commission citing reappointment row2 hours ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody2 hours ago
-
UK PM Starmer meets Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks3 hours ago