Zelensky Condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas Attack On Energy Grid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denounced an "inhumane" attack from Russia, which launched over 170 missiles and drones on his war-torn country's power grid on Christmas Day, killing one and causing widespread blackouts.
The country woke up at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) to an air raid alarm, shortly followed by air force reports that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.
"Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system," Zelensky said.
This was the 13th large-scale strike on Ukraine's energy system this year, the latest in Russia's campaign targeting the power grid during winter.
Ukraine said a Russian missile went through Moldovan and Romanian airspace, but Romania said it detected no such violation.
Ukraine's air force shot down over 50 missiles, Zelensky said.
"Unfortunately, there are some hits. As of now, there are blackouts in several regions," he said.
Ukraine's DTEK energy company said the attack severely damaged equipment of thermal power plants.
"Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered," DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said, urging allies to send more air defence.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
More Stories From World
-
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan12 seconds ago
-
Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy grid2 minutes ago
-
Liverpool host Foxes, Arsenal prepare for life without Saka52 minutes ago
-
25 survivors from plane crash in Kazakhstan: ministry2 hours ago
-
Ukraine reports massive Christmas day attack by Russia3 hours ago
-
Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'3 hours ago
-
Cuba's 'invisible' tragedy: US-bound migrants who disappear in the Caribbean4 hours ago
-
Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force4 hours ago
-
Ambushes and nostalgia on banks of frontline Ukraine river4 hours ago
-
'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels4 hours ago
-
War-torn Sudan faces 'widening' famine crisis: UN report4 hours ago
-
Iran condemns Israel's 'brazen admission' of killing Hamas ex-leader5 hours ago