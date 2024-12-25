Open Menu

Zelensky Condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas Attack On Energy Grid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denounced an "inhumane" attack from Russia, which launched over 170 missiles and drones on his war-torn country's power grid on Christmas Day, killing one and causing widespread blackouts.

The country woke up at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) to an air raid alarm, shortly followed by air force reports that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

"Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system," Zelensky said.

This was the 13th large-scale strike on Ukraine's energy system this year, the latest in Russia's campaign targeting the power grid during winter.

Ukraine said a Russian missile went through Moldovan and Romanian airspace, but Romania said it detected no such violation.

Ukraine's air force shot down over 50 missiles, Zelensky said.

"Unfortunately, there are some hits. As of now, there are blackouts in several regions," he said.

Ukraine's DTEK energy company said the attack severely damaged equipment of thermal power plants.

"Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered," DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said, urging allies to send more air defence.

