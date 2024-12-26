Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy grid

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Wednesday an "inhumane" attack from Russia, which launched over 170 missiles and drones, knocking out power in several regions on Christmas Day and killing an energy worker.

The country woke up at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) to an air raid alarm, followed shortly by air force reports that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

"Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system," Zelensky said.

This was the 13th large-scale strike on Ukraine's energy system this year, the latest in Russia's campaign targeting the power grid during winter.

"Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not ruin Christmas," Zelensky said.

Russia meanwhile said five people had died in Ukrainian strikes and from a falling drone in the border region of Kursk and in North Ossetia in the Caucasus.

Ukraine said its air force downed 58 out of 79 Russian-launched missiles. It did not, however, down the two North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles launched by Russia.

US President Joe Biden called "outrageous" the strikes that cut off people's access to heat and electricity amid winter conditions.

"I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in its defense against Russian forces," he added in a statement.

Ukraine has been urging allies to send more aid to fend off aerial strikes and push back troops on the ground.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the strikes.

"I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the leadership of President Zelensky, in the face of further drone and missile attacks from Putin's bloody and brutal war machine with no respite even at Christmas," Starmer said.

Kyiv also said a Russian missile went through Moldovan and Romanian airspace, but Romania said it detected no such violation.

Moldova, which has expressed solidarity with Ukraine since the war, "confirmed a violation" of its airspace later Wednesday.

While its military radar did not identify the missile, "Russia deliberately flew these devices at a very low altitude to avoid detection", a presidency spokesperson told AFP.