Open Menu

Zelensky Congratulates Germany's Merz On Election Win

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Zelensky congratulates Germany's Merz on election win

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday congratulated Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz on his party's win in legislative elections, saying he hoped to work with Germany to "strengthen Europe".

"We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives, bring real peace closer to Ukraine, and strengthen Europe," Zelensky posted on X.

"Europe must be able to defend itself, develop its industries, and achieve the necessary results," he added.

"Europe needs shared successes, and that success will bring even greater unity to Europe.

"

Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU alliance, argued during the election campaign that Europe needed to take more responsibility for its own defence.

Hours after exit polls gave him victory in the Bundestag parliamentary elections, he reiterated his viewpoint.

"For me, the absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA" in defence matters, Merz said.

"After Donald Trump's statements in the last week, it is clear that the Americans... are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumpi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners

8 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..

9 hours ago
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

9 hours ago
 Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over ..

Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City

10 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit

UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocc ..

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker

10 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss str ..

UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

11 hours ago

More Stories From World