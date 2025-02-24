Zelensky Congratulates Germany's Merz On Election Win
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday congratulated Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz on his party's win in legislative elections, saying he hoped to work with Germany to "strengthen Europe".
"We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives, bring real peace closer to Ukraine, and strengthen Europe," Zelensky posted on X.
"Europe must be able to defend itself, develop its industries, and achieve the necessary results," he added.
"Europe needs shared successes, and that success will bring even greater unity to Europe.
"
Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU alliance, argued during the election campaign that Europe needed to take more responsibility for its own defence.
Hours after exit polls gave him victory in the Bundestag parliamentary elections, he reiterated his viewpoint.
"For me, the absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA" in defence matters, Merz said.
"After Donald Trump's statements in the last week, it is clear that the Americans... are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe."
Zelensky congratulates Germany's Merz on election win
