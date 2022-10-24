UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Criticises Israeli Neutrality In Russian-Iran 'alliance'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian-Iran 'alliance'

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticised Israel's neutrality in the Ukraine war, saying the decision by Israeli leaders not to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticised Israel's neutrality in the Ukraine war, saying the decision by Israeli leaders not to support Kyiv had encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

"This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time... it seems that it was adopted a long time ago -- in 2014, when Russia began its aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky told a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

"The decision 'not to annoy' the Kremlin, not to help Ukraine for real," enabled the alliance between Moscow and Tehran, Zelensky said.

Zelensky has on several occasions criticised Israel for failing to firmly oppose Russian aggression.

The Israeli position has however evolved over recent months, from near neutrality to more forceful condemnations of Russia.

Still, on Monday, Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov that "Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine." The Ukrainian president also said Russia ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

"The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 'Shaheds' from Iran," Zelensky said during a speech at a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

It was not immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to Russia's past purchases or new ones.

Zelensky also said "Iranian instructors came to teach Russians how to use drones" in Ukraine.

Zelensky's speech came a few days ahead of legislative elections in Israel, on November 1.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Israel Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Same Alliance November From Weapon

Recent Stories

Huge challenges facing Sunak, UK's fifth PM in six ..

Huge challenges facing Sunak, UK's fifth PM in six years

8 minutes ago
 Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukr ..

Russia Sent Letter to UN About 'Dirty Bomb' in Ukraine to Show Moscow Not Involv ..

8 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Decline 14% at Closure, Fall ..

Gas Futures in Europe Decline 14% at Closure, Fall to $985 Per 1,000 Cubic Meter ..

8 minutes ago
 India's Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Su ..

India's Modi congratulates incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak

10 minutes ago
 Zardari strongly condemns sloganeering against ins ..

Zardari strongly condemns sloganeering against institutions

10 minutes ago
 Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif ..

Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.